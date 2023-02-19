Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School North Dakota Hockey North Dakota Girls

Star-studded Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles win again in game against Legacy/Bismarck

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Legacy/Bismarck on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 2-0 and Fargo Davies now has eight wins in a row.

img_500253623_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 09:18 PM

Next up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Legacy/Bismarck players hosting the Blue Jays at 7 p.m. CST, and the Eagles playing the Grand Forks players at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.