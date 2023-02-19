Star-studded Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles win again in game against Legacy/Bismarck

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Legacy/Bismarck on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 2-0 and Fargo Davies now has eight wins in a row.

Next up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Legacy/Bismarck players hosting the Blue Jays at 7 p.m. CST, and the Eagles playing the Grand Forks players at 7:30 p.m. CST.