Star-studded Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles have claimed another win

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles continue to stay strong. When the team played the Legacy/Bismarck on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Fargo Davies won the game 2-0 and now has eight successive wins.

Next up:

On Tuesday the Legacy/Bismarck players will play at home against the Blue Jays at 7 p.m. CST, while the Eagles will face the Grand Forks players home at 7:30 p.m. CST.