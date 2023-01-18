Solid victory for Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles – shut out Jamestown Blue Jays

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles won their home game against the Jamestown Blue Jays. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

Next up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Eagles hosting the Spruins at 5:15 p.m. CST, and the Blue Jays playing the Dickinson players at 6 p.m. CST.