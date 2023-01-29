Minot (N.D.) Magicians' winning run ended after game against Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles
The Minot (N.D.) Magicians' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles. Saturday's game finished 2-0.
Coming up:
On Tuesday, the Magicians will host the Bismarck Century players at 5 p.m. CST and the Eagles will play against the Packers at 7:30 p.m. CST.