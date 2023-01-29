High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Girls

Minot (N.D.) Magicians' winning run ended after game against Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles

The Minot (N.D.) Magicians' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles. Saturday's game finished 2-0.

img_500234776_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 07:55 PM
Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Magicians will host the Bismarck Century players at 5 p.m. CST and the Eagles will play against the Packers at 7:30 p.m. CST.

