Minot (N.D.) Magicians win against West Fargo Packers in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Minot (N.D.) Magicians at home against the West Fargo Packers in the game on Friday. Minot won in overtime 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 09:28 PM
Coming up:

The Magicians host the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins in the next game on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST. The same day, the Packers will host the Williston players at 6 p.m. CST.

