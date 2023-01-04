SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Girls

Minot (N.D.) Magicians got a shut out against Bismarck High/Legacy

The Minot (N.D.) Magicians picked up a decisive home win against the Bismarck High/Legacy. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

img_500212785_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 03, 2023 08:42 PM
Share

The Minot (N.D.) Magicians picked up a decisive home win against the Bismarck High/Legacy. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Magicians will host the Packers at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Bismarck High/Legacy players will visit the Devils Lake players at 7 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: MINOT