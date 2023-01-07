Minot (N.D.) Magicians beat in overtime the West Fargo Packers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Minot (N.D.) Magicians come away with the close win over the West Fargo Packers at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

Next up:

The Magicians host the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins in the next game on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST. The same day, the Packers will host the Williston players at 6 p.m. CST.