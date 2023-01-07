SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Girls

Minot (N.D.) Magicians beat in overtime the West Fargo Packers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Minot (N.D.) Magicians come away with the close win over the West Fargo Packers at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

img_500215965_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 07, 2023 11:02 AM
Share

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Minot (N.D.) Magicians come away with the close win over the West Fargo Packers at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

Next up:

The Magicians host the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins in the next game on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST. The same day, the Packers will host the Williston players at 6 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: MINOT