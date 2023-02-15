Legacy/Bismarck win against Williston in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Williston's home game against the Legacy/Bismarck ran into overtime on Tuesday. Legacy/Bismarck snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.

Next games:

On Friday, the Williston players will host the Mandan players at 7 p.m. CST and the Legacy/Bismarck players will play against the Devils Lake players at 5 p.m. CST.