Grand Forks win against East Grand Forks Green Wave – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the East Grand Forks Green Wave led 4-3. However, the Grand Forks changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 5-4.

Grand Forks' Averi Greenwood scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Grand Forks players started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Averi Greenwood scoring in the first period, assisted by Taylor Kilgore and Bre Harildstad.

The Green Wave's Kara Ellis tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Blake Schultz and Maggey Plante.

The Green Wave's Blake Schultz took the lead halfway through the first period, assisted by Kara Ellis.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Green Wave.

Taylor Kilgore tied it up 4-4 early into the third period, assisted by Averi Greenwood.

Averi Greenwood took the lead late in the third assisted by Lauren Robinson.

Next up:

The Grand Forks players travel to East Grand Forks on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Green Wave will face West Fargo on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at West Fargo Sports Arena.