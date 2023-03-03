Fargo North-South slips past Grand Forks in girls hockey state quarterfinals

MINOT — Two first-period goals is pretty much all the Fargo North-South girls hockey team needed to slip past Grand Forks in the state tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Becca Mathison and Kenleigh Fischer each found twine in the first 17 minutes, and it was Olivia Kalbus' empty-net goal that sealed it in the final minute of play to give the Spruins a 3-1 win over the KnightRiders at Maysa Arena in Minot.

With the win, the defending state champions and top-seeded Spruins (18-4-2) advanced to the state semifinals and will face No. 6 seed Bismarck Legacy/Bismarck (14-9-0) at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

No. 7 seed Grand Forks (10-11-3) will play in the consolation semifinals against No. 3 seed Mandan (15-7-2) at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Fargo North-South's Lauren Terstreip, left, pressures Grand Forks' Kaylee Baker during their North Dakota Girls Hockey Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Minot. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

"It's always fun to win," North-South head coach Parker Metz said. "Credit to Grand Forks. They came out and pushed our limit. Quarterfinal games are hard. The nerves ... everyone is really nervous, everyone is excited. We have a lot of young girls who have never been in that situation before and I was really proud of the way a lot of them showed up at the end there. We were on the brink for a little bit."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spruins made it 1-0 at the 11:32 mark of the opening period when Mathison took a shot from above the right circle and the puck deflected off of a Grand Forks player in front and slipped by KnightRiders goaltender Kaylee Baker.

One minute and 10 seconds later, North-South capitalized on a power play opportunity when Fischer skated into the zone, deked a defender and ripped a shot past Baker for her 12th goal of the season and a 2-0 Spruins lead.

Fargo North-South's Kenleigh Fischer celebrates a goal against Grand Forks during their North Dakota Girls Hockey Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Minot. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Mathison's goal to open the scoring was her sixth of the season.

"I was looking for my teammate wide," Mathison said of the play. "It just happened to deflect off the other team. It feels great, obviously, it really helped our team out in the end."

The senior is rostered as a forward but Metz said Mathison has served as a crucial utility piece for his team.

"She's changed positions for us the last couple of years," Metz said. "She's played defense, then she went to forward. Having her play a different role and her accepting that piece of the puzzle for us to make it work, for her to get rewarded like that is incredible."

Grand Forks capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play with 32 seconds remaining in the second period when Annika Presteng scored her eighth of the season on a redirect out front after the initial point shot from Marit Seeger. That cut the KnightRiders' deficit in half and made it 2-1 after two periods.

With no further offense from either team in the third, Baker was pulled for the extra attacker with 1:07 to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 1:04 left and the draw in the KnightRiders' offensive zone, North-South's Anna Nelson won the draw clean, got it to Fischer who passed it up to Kalbus to immediately put it in the empty net for her 15th of the year.

North-South outshot Grand Forks 35-15. Spruins goaltender Savannah Wuitschick stopped 14 shots in the win while Baker set aside 33 shots in the losing effort.

Seeger and Emily Common added assists for the KnightRiders.

Each team was 1-for-4 on the power play.

Grand Forks' Bre Harildstad pressures Fargo North-South’s Savannah Wuitschick during their North Dakota Girls Hockey Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Minot. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

FIRST PERIOD: 1, NS, Mathison (unassisted), 11:32. 2, NS, Fischer (unassisted), 12:42.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, GF, Presteng (Common, Seeger), 16:28.

THIRD PERIOD: 4, NS, Kalbus (unassisted), 16:04.

SAVES: GF, Baker 8-11-14—33. NS, Wuitschick 6-5-3—14.