The Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins won the road game against the Bismarck High/Legacy 5-1 on Friday.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Bismarck High/Legacy players will host the Packers at 3:15 p.m. CST, and the Spruins will visit the Bismarck Century players at 1 p.m. CST.