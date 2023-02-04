Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Bismarck High/Legacy, making it four in a row. They won 3-2 over Bismarck High/Legacy.

Coming up:

The Spruins host Marshall on Monday at 5:15 p.m. CST. The Bismarck High/Legacy players will face Bismarck Century on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.