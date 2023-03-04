Fargo Davies reaches girls hockey state title game for 4th straight year after edging Minot in semifinals

MINOT — For the fourth straight season, the Fargo Davies girls hockey team will play in the state championship game.

Sandra Sampson scored less the 2:30 into the third period and Davies made the goal stand, downing Minot 1-0 in a state semifinals game on Friday at Maysa Arena.

Fifth-seeded Minot didn't make it easy for the top-seeded Eagles to reach another title, with the two teams skating to a 0-0 deadlock entering the third period.

Sampson didn't feel like waiting much longer than that, so she decided to score her team-leading 16th goal of the season just 2:28 into the frame on the power play.

Sampson's goal held up as the game-winner, as Davies held off a Minot 6-on-4 advantage for the final 57 seconds to reach Saturday's 3 p.m. state championship game.

The Eagles (22-3-0) will face No. 2 seed Fargo North-South (19-4-2) for the championship.

No. 6 seed Bismarck Legacy-Bismarck (14-10-0) takes on Minot (13-9-3) in the third-place match at 12:15 p.m.

The teams skated approximately one minute into the third period before Minot's Kinsey Fjeld was whistled for an interference call.

With 32 seconds remaining on the power play, Davies defenseman Mathilde Vetter fired a shot from the right point. The rebound landed in the slot where Sampson proceeded to walk in and put it behind Majettes goaltender Jillian Ackerman.

"I was gunning for it the whole game," Sampson said. "It took a lot. I wasn't shooting very well in the first period. The second period, it wasn't quite coming and then the third period, it just felt so great to finally get one."

It was the third goal the tournament that Davies has scored after Vetter got the initial touch. Teammate Taylor Severson scored two goals during Thursday's quarterfinals via a rebound and a redirect of Vetter's shots.

"Our coaches have been telling us to get pucks to the net on the power play," Vetter said. "We sort of struggled at the start of the season on our power play, but towards the end we were really getting it and (Sampson) was just there for the rebound."

Fargo Davies' Reganne Silbernagel pressures Minot’s Jillian Ackerman during their North Dakota Girls Hockey Tournament semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minot. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Things became tense for the Spruins at the end after Lindsey Astrup was sent off for tripping with 57 seconds to play. Minot pulled Ackerman for the extra skater and had a 6-on-4 power play.

Although the Majettes held the zone for all 57 ticks they were unable to get one by the Davies defense or goaltender Noelle Lewis, who finished with 18 saves for her sixth shutout of the season.

Vetter had a blocked shot on the Majettes' final push as Davies capped a 5-for-5 night on the penalty kill.

"We were nervous, but we've done PK so much in practice that we knew what we were doing," Vetter said of Minot's two-player advantage. "Our team had so much confidence that we weren't going to give up and let (Minot) get anything."

Fargo Davies' Noelle Lewis guards against Minot’s Dakota Swearingen during their North Dakota Girls Hockey Tournament semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minot. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Final shots were 26-18 in favor of Davies. Ackerman finished with 25 saves. Davies went 1-for-4 on the power play to Minot's 0-for-5.

Eagles coach Josh Issertell credited his team for breaking through with Sampson's goal and then fending off Minot in the final minute.

"You have to persevere. It's the state tournament, right?" Issertell said. "At that point in time (on the penalty kill), you've given everything you've got. You've got to push for one more minute and dig deep. Our PK has been great for us all year and those kids found a way to muscle up and find a way. You just have to find a way sometimes."

Davies is seeking its second state championship in program history when the Eagles take the ice Saturday.

"It's going to take what we've been doing all year," Sampson said. "Just playing every shift one at a time, giving 100 percent and staying positive."

FIRST PERIOD: No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD: 1, FD, Sampson (Vetter), 2:28.

SAVES: MIN, Ackerman 8-10-7—25. FD, Lewis 4-6-8—18.