Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles win against West Fargo United in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles come away with the close win over West Fargo United at home on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Eagles host Mandan at 7 p.m. CST and the Packers welcomes the Williston at 7 p.m. CST.