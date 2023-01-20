Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles new league leaders after win vs. Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles beat the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins 6-1 at home and are the new leaders after 13 games played, one point clear of the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins.

Next games:

The Eagles travel to Moorhead on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Spruins will face Mandan on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST.