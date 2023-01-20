Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles beat Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins to claim top spot

The win over the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins put the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles on top standings, one points above the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins. Fargo Davies won the game 6-1.

Coming up:

The Eagles will travel to the Moorhead Spuds on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Spruins will face Mandan at home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST.