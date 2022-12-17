SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
East Grand Forks Green Wave couldn't stop star-studded Grand Forks from winning

The Grand Forks and the East Grand Forks Green Wave met on Friday. Grand Forks came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-4.

img_500202128_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 17, 2022 04:57 AM
Next games:

The Grand Forks players host Fargo North-South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Green Wave host West Fargo to play the Packers on Monday at 7 p.m. CST.

