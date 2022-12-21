East Grand Forks Green Wave beat West Fargo Packers

The East Grand Forks Green Wave won their road game against the West Fargo Packers on Monday, ending 9-5.

The hosting Packers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Zoey Gervais scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Gace Vetter and Courtney Docktor.

The Green Wave tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Maggey Plante scored, assisted by Blake Schultz and Kara Ellis.

The Green Wave took the lead halfway through the first period when Laura Pesch scored, assisted by Jaelyn Brenden and Claire Beck .

The Green Wave's Megan Bergh increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Blake Schultz and Kara Ellis.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Green Wave led 6-5 going in to the third period.

Kara Ellis increased the lead to 7-5 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Maggey Plante and Madison Stocker .

Blake Schultz increased the lead to 8-5 two minutes later, assisted by Kara Ellis.

Kara Ellis increased the lead to 9-5 four minutes later, assisted by Maggey Plante.