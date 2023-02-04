High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Girls

Bismarck High/Legacy get the better of Grand Forks

The Bismarck High/Legacy got away with a win on Friday in their road game against the Grand Forks. The game finished 1-0.

February 04, 2023 01:30 AM
The Bismarck High/Legacy players have now won five straight road games.

Next games:

The Grand Forks players host Devils Lake on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Bismarck High/Legacy players will face Fargo North-South on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.

