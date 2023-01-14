Bismarck High/Legacy beat Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles in overtime

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles hosted the Bismarck High/Legacy in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Bismarck High/Legacy prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Eagles hosting Devils Lake at 1 p.m. CST, and the Bismarck High/Legacy players visiting Williston at 1 p.m. CST.