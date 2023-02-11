Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Winning streak continues for Minot (N.D.) Magicians – Bismarck Legacy's run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Bismarck Legacy hosted the Minot (N.D.) Magicians. Minot won the game and has four straight wins, while Bismarck Legacy lost for the first time after taking points in 10 games in a row. The game finished 1-0.

img_500246915_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 11, 2023 04:06 PM
The Magicians have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

The Bismarck Legacy players host Hazen/Beulah on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Magicians host Mandan to play the Mandan players on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST.