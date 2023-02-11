Winning streak continues for Minot (N.D.) Magicians – Bismarck Legacy's run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Bismarck Legacy hosted the Minot (N.D.) Magicians. Minot won the game and has four straight wins, while Bismarck Legacy lost for the first time after taking points in 10 games in a row. The game finished 1-0.

Next up:

The Bismarck Legacy players host Hazen/Beulah on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Magicians host Mandan to play the Mandan players on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST.