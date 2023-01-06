Winning streak continues for Grand Forks Central Knights – Fargo North Spartans' run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Fargo North Spartans hosted the Grand Forks Central Knights. Grand Forks Central won the game and has four straight wins, while Fargo North lost for the first time after taking points in five games in a row. The game finished 5-2.

Next games:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Spartans hosting Grafton/Park River at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Knights hosting Fargo Davies at 7:30 p.m. CST.