Win for Grand Forks Central Knights at home against Fargo Davies Eagles

The home-team Grand Forks Central Knights seized a win against the Fargo Davies Eagles. The team won 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Knights have now won four straight home games.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Knights will host the Bruins at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Eagles will visit the West Fargo players at 1:30 p.m. CST.