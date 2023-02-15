Win for Grand Forks Central Knights at home against Fargo Davies Eagles
The home-team Grand Forks Central Knights seized a win against the Fargo Davies Eagles. The team won 3-2 on Tuesday.
The home-team Grand Forks Central Knights seized a win against the Fargo Davies Eagles. The team won 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Knights have now won four straight home games.
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Friday. The Knights will host the Bruins at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Eagles will visit the West Fargo players at 1:30 p.m. CST.