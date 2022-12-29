SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

West Fargo win 5-2 at home against River Falls

The West Fargo won at home on Wednesday, handing the River Falls a defeat 5-2.

img_500208162_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 06:32 PM
Share

The West Fargo won at home on Wednesday, handing the River Falls a defeat 5-2.

Related Topics: WEST FARGO