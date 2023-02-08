West Fargo Sheyenne win at home against Grafton/Park River Spoilers The West Fargo Sheyenne won the home game against the Grafton/Park River Spoilers 6-1 on Tuesday.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.