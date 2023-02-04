High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

West Fargo Sheyenne win 3-1 at home against Devils Lake

The West Fargo Sheyenne won at home on Friday, handing the Devils Lake a defeat 3-1.

February 04, 2023 11:01 AM
