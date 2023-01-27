High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

West Fargo Sheyenne beat West Fargo and continue winning run

The game between the West Fargo and the West Fargo Sheyenne on Tuesday finished 3-1. The result means West Fargo Sheyenne has four straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 02:22 AM
Next games:

The West Fargo players will travel to the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The West Fargo Sheyenne players will face Fargo South/Shanley on the road on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

