West Fargo have ended their losing streak after 5-7 vs. Jamestown

The game between the Jamestown and the hosting West Fargo finished 7-5. West Fargo's victory puts an end to a eight-game losing streak.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 08:48 PM
Next games:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the West Fargo players hosting Devils Lake at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Jamestown players hosting Mandan at 7:30 p.m. CST.

