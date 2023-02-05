West Fargo have ended their losing streak after 5-7 vs. Jamestown
The game between the Jamestown and the hosting West Fargo finished 7-5. West Fargo's victory puts an end to a eight-game losing streak.
Next games:
The teams play again on Tuesday, with the West Fargo players hosting Devils Lake at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Jamestown players hosting Mandan at 7:30 p.m. CST.