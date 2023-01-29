West Fargo couldn't stop star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders from winning
The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the West Fargo met on Saturday. Grand Forks Red River came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 12-4.
The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the West Fargo met on Saturday. Grand Forks Red River came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 12-4.
Next games:
On Tuesday, the Roughriders will play the Spoilers at 6 p.m. CST, and the West Fargo players will play the Spartans at 7:30 p.m. CST.