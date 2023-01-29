High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

West Fargo couldn't stop star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders from winning

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the West Fargo met on Saturday. Grand Forks Red River came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 12-4.

img_500237413_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:26 PM
Next games:

On Tuesday, the Roughriders will play the Spoilers at 6 p.m. CST, and the West Fargo players will play the Spartans at 7:30 p.m. CST.

