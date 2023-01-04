West Fargo couldn't stop star-studded Fargo North Spartans from winning

The Fargo North Spartans and the West Fargo met on Tuesday. Fargo North came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-2.

Next games:

The Spartans host Grand Forks Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The West Fargo players visit Devils Lake to play the Devils Lake players on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST.