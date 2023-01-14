SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
West Fargo couldn't stop Grand Forks Central Knights' winning run

The West Fargo and the Grand Forks Central Knights met on Friday. Grand Forks Central came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 9-2.

img_500222320_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 10:02 PM
Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the West Fargo players hosting the Spoilers at 6 p.m. CST and the Knights visiting the Bruins at 7:30 p.m. CST.

