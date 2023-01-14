West Fargo couldn't stop Grand Forks Central Knights' winning run
The West Fargo and the Grand Forks Central Knights met on Friday. Grand Forks Central came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 9-2.
The West Fargo and the Grand Forks Central Knights met on Friday. Grand Forks Central came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 9-2.
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the West Fargo players hosting the Spoilers at 6 p.m. CST and the Knights visiting the Bruins at 7:30 p.m. CST.