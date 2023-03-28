West Fargo boys hockey coach Troy Miller announces resignation

WEST FARGO — West Fargo boys hockey coach Troy Miller has announced his resignation.

According to a news release from West Fargo Public Schools, Miller is retiring from coaching to spend more time with his family.

Miller has coached within the Packers' program for the last 22 years, beginning as an assistant coach for 11 seasons under Ross Richards. After that, he spent seven years as co-head coach with Tim Capouch before becoming West Fargo's sole bench boss for the last four seasons.

“We are truly indebted to Coach Miller for his service and dedication to Packer hockey and WFHS student-athletes over the last 22 years," said West Fargo activities coordinator Justin Behm. "I am grateful of Troy’s commitment and approach in running this program. Coach Miller has worked hard to share his passion, vision, and determination with our students. His primary focus has always been to develop young men and prepare them for life.”

Miller was behind the bench for all six of the Packers' state tournament appearance in 2003, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2021.

As the sole head coach, Miller compiled a record of 39-55-1 over the last four seasons, including the Packers' last state tournament appearance in 2021.

Miller and Capouch were named the East Region and North Dakota High School Coaches Association State Coaches of the Year for the 2015-16 season.

In the release, Miller thanked all of his assistant coaches, past and present administration, as well as all of the student-athletes and their families for their support throughout the years.