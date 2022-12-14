West Fargo beat in overtime the West Fargo Sheyenne

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the West Fargo come away with the close win over the West Fargo Sheyenne on the road on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

Coming up:

The West Fargo Sheyenne players host Fargo South/Shanley on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The West Fargo players will face Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.