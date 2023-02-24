Three score a pair for Red River in opening game of North Dakota state tournament

GRAND FORKS – The opening goal on the first shot of the game Thursday was the perfect building block for Grand Forks Red River as the Roughriders would cruise to a 7-0 win over Jamestown in the opening game of the North Dakota state boys hockey tournament at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Twenty-six seconds in, it was Carson Skarperud who got behind the Blue Jays defense in the slot and put the moves on Andrew Walz to get the party started for the Roughriders.

“I think we got a little bit better, even though we scored the first goal of the game, as the game went on. We scored three in the first period, but I thought they were more individual plays,” Red River coach Tim Skarperud said.

Mikey Coleman, Luc Bydal and Carter Sproule each scored two goals for the Roughriders as they built on the opening goal by Skarperud. On deck was Bydal as he reaped the benefits of a giveaway in Jamestown territory.

He would add his second in the third period on what could have been three nearly identical goals for Coleman for a hat trick.

“It’s good when we work together to score. On that goal I was a little behind the play but Mikey stopped and gave it to me and I scored,” said Bydal.

Coleman closed the first and opened the second with goals. Each of his shots came from the top of the circles as he was making his way into the slot, with Bydal being the one to find him each time.

Just like it has all year, the second line for Red River racked up points and continued to add pressure after the top line of Dillon Jackson, Skarperud and Sproule came off the ice.

“Our line had four goals and that’s really good. We were working out there passing the puck. We work well together,” Coleman added.

Time and space increased for the top-seeded East Region squad in the back half of the game, particularly after two crushing hits from RyLee Vetsch. With the REA dimensions and overall setting, there was room to potentially get lost, but Skarperud was pleased with what he saw from puck movement on his side.

“The puck was bouncing out there a bit. We had to just stick to 15-foot passes and use some speed,” he said. “That will lead to a lot more success in the long run than the 80-foot home run type plays.”

The final skater to net his two goals was Sproule as the senior found his shot toward the end of the game. The first came on a breakaway where he finished with a bar-down flick and the second was just as deadly of a rip set up by Skarperud.

“Things just kinda opened up at the end there for not only me but for a few other guys. I was just able to capitalize on them,” Sproule said.

Coming into the game, with the success they have had this year, the mindset was to not become complacent. They came in as a top seed and want to stay atop the field the rest of the weekend.

“Winning a regular season game versus winning a championship, there is a different mindset and we have that championship mentality. Things are going to go wrong throughout a game so when they do just forget about it. Have a short memory and get into the next shift,” said Skarperud.

Grand Forks Red River 7,

Jamestown 0

First period – 1-0 RR: Carson Skarperud (Carter Sproule); 2-0 RR: Luc Bydal (unnassisted); 3-0 RR: Mikey Coleman (Luc Bydal)

Second period – 4-0 RR: Mikey Coleman (Luc Bydal, Grant Gardner)

Third period – 5-0 RR: Luc Bydal (Mickey Coleman, Grant Gardner); 6-0 RR: Carter Sproule (Dillon Jackson, Thomas Peterson); 7-0 RR: Carter Sproule (Carson Skarperud, Hudson Kilgore)

RR – Luc Bydal 2G 2A; Carter Sproule 2G 1A; Mikey Coleman 2G, 1A; Carson Skarperud 1G 1A; Grant Gardner 2A; Dillon Jackson 1A; Hudson Kilgore 1A; Thomas Peterson 1A

Jake Jenkins 12 saves

J – Andrew Walz 38 saves

