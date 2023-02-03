Strong defense as Grafton/Park River Spoilers beat Red Lake Falls Eagles
Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Grafton/Park River Spoilers secured the home victory against the Red Lake Falls Eagles. The game ended 7-0.
Next up:
The Spoilers host the LOW-Baudette on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Mayville-Portland on the road on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.