Strong defense as Fargo South/Shanley Bruins beat West Fargo

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins secured the home victory against the West Fargo. The game ended 7-0.

The Bruins have now racked up five straight home wins.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Bruins will host the Knights at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the West Fargo players will visit the Eagles at 1:30 p.m. CST.