Strong defense as Fargo South/Shanley Bruins beat Grafton/Park River Spoilers

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins secured the home victory against the Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The game ended 5-0.

Coming up:

The Bruins host the West Fargo Sheyenne in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The same day, the Spoilers will host the Roughriders at 6 p.m. CST.