Star-studded Minot (N.D.) Magicians win again in game against Mandan

The Minot (N.D.) Magicians are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Mandan on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Minot now has five wins in a row.

img_500250541_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 13, 2023 11:07 PM
Next games:

On Thursday, the Mandan players will host the Jamestown players at 1:30 p.m. CST and the Magicians will play against the Bottineau/Rugby players at 11 a.m. CST.

