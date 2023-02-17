Star-studded Minot (N.D.) Magicians win again in game against Bottineau/Rugby

The Minot (N.D.) Magicians are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Bottineau/Rugby on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-2 and Minot now has six wins in a row.

Next games:

On Friday the Magicians will play at home against the Jamestown players at 5 p.m. CST, while the Bottineau/Rugby players will face the Mandan players road at 11 a.m. CST.