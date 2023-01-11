Star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders win again in game against West Fargo Sheyenne

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo Sheyenne on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-0 and Grand Forks Red River now has 11 wins in a row.

Next up:

The West Fargo Sheyenne players play Minot away on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. CST. The Roughriders will face Fargo South/Shanley at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST.