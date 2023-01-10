Star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders win again in game against West Fargo

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo on Monday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 9-5 and Grand Forks Red River now has 10 wins in a row.

Next up:

The West Fargo players host Grand Forks Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Roughriders will face West Fargo Sheyenne on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.