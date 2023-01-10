SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders win again in game against West Fargo

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo on Monday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 9-5 and Grand Forks Red River now has 10 wins in a row.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 09, 2023 09:58 PM
Next up:

The West Fargo players host Grand Forks Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Roughriders will face West Fargo Sheyenne on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

