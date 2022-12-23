SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders win again in game against East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders are hard to stop at the moment, and against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-1 and Grand Forks Red River now has four wins in a row.

img_500205718_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 23, 2022 11:01 AM
Next games:

The Roughriders travel to the Bismarck High on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Green Wave will face Grand Forks Red River at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

