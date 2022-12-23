Star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders win again in game against East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders are hard to stop at the moment, and against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-1 and Grand Forks Red River now has four wins in a row.

Next games:

The Roughriders travel to the Bismarck High on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Green Wave will face Grand Forks Red River at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.