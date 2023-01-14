SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Star-studded Grand Forks Central Knights win again in game against West Fargo

The Grand Forks Central Knights are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 9-2 and Grand Forks Central now has seven wins in a row.

img_500222320_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 14, 2023 11:02 AM
Share

The Grand Forks Central Knights are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 9-2 and Grand Forks Central now has seven wins in a row.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the West Fargo players hosting the Spoilers at 6 p.m. CST and the Knights visiting the Bruins at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: WEST FARGO