Star-studded Grand Forks Central Knights win again in game against West Fargo
The Grand Forks Central Knights are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 9-2 and Grand Forks Central now has seven wins in a row.
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the West Fargo players hosting the Spoilers at 6 p.m. CST and the Knights visiting the Bruins at 7:30 p.m. CST.