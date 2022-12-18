Star-studded Fargo South/Shanley Bruins have claimed another win

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins continue to stay strong. When the team played the West Fargo Sheyenne on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Fargo South/Shanley won the game 5-0 and now has six successive wins.

Next games:

The West Fargo Sheyenne players host the Jamestown on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Bruins will face Devils Lake on the road on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.