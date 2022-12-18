SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Star-studded Fargo South/Shanley Bruins have claimed another win

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins continue to stay strong. When the team played the West Fargo Sheyenne on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Fargo South/Shanley won the game 5-0 and now has six successive wins.

img_500202936_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 18, 2022 12:46 PM
Next games:

The West Fargo Sheyenne players host the Jamestown on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Bruins will face Devils Lake on the road on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.