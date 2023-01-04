Star-studded Fargo North Spartans win again in game against West Fargo
The Fargo North Spartans are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-2 and Fargo North now has five wins in a row.
Next games:
The Spartans host the Grand Forks Central Knights on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The West Fargo players will face Devils Lake at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST.