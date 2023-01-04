SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Star-studded Fargo North Spartans win again in game against West Fargo

The Fargo North Spartans are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-2 and Fargo North now has five wins in a row.

img_500212807_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 04, 2023 11:06 AM
Next games:

The Spartans host the Grand Forks Central Knights on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The West Fargo players will face Devils Lake at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

