Star-studded Fargo Davies Eagles win again in game against West Fargo Sheyenne

The Fargo Davies Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Fargo Davies now has five wins in a row.

img_500206285_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 23, 2022 11:01 AM
Next games:

The Eagles travel to Minot on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The West Fargo Sheyenne players visit River Falls to play the River Falls players on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CST.