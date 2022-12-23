Star-studded Fargo Davies Eagles win again in game against West Fargo Sheyenne
The Fargo Davies Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Fargo Davies now has five wins in a row.
Next games:
The Eagles travel to Minot on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The West Fargo Sheyenne players visit River Falls to play the River Falls players on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CST.