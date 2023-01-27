High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Solid victory for Grand Forks Red River Roughriders – shut out Fargo North Spartans

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders won their home game against the Fargo North Spartans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

img_500228251_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 02:22 AM
Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Roughriders host Grand Forks Central at 7:30 p.m. CST and the Spartans visit Devils Lake at 7:30 p.m. CST.