Solid victory for Grand Forks Red River Roughriders – shut out Fargo North Spartans

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders won their home game against the Fargo North Spartans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Roughriders host Grand Forks Central at 7:30 p.m. CST and the Spartans visit Devils Lake at 7:30 p.m. CST.