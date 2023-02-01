Solid victory for Fargo South/Shanley Bruins – shut out West Fargo Sheyenne

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins won their home game against the West Fargo Sheyenne. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Bruins chalked up five straight home wins.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Friday with the Bruins hosting Fargo North at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the West Fargo Sheyenne players hosting Devils Lake.