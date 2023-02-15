Solid victory for Fargo South/Shanley Bruins – shut out West Fargo

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins won their home game against the West Fargo. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The Bruins have now racked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

The Bruins host the Grand Forks Central Knights in the next game on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The same day, the West Fargo players will host the Eagles at 1:30 p.m. CST.