Rochester Mayo Spartans beat Fargo South/Shanley Bruins in overtime

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins hosted the Rochester Mayo Spartans in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Rochester Mayo prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Rochester Mayo's Samuel Jacobson scored the game-winning goal.

The Bruins took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gus Elbert. Mayson Hjermstad and Jordan French assisted.

The Bruins increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Colten Nestler scored, assisted by Jake Verwest and Sam Ovsak.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Just over one minutes in, Samuel Jacobson scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Mason Leimbek and Gavin Black.

With this win the Spartans have six straight victories.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Bruins hosting the Rockets at 2 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex, and the Spartans playing the Raptors at 6:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.